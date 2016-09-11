Exclusive Sean Gregan PNE column

I don’t know whether Preston are not getting the rub of the green or are not taking their chances, but to have lost five of their opening six Championship games is not the best statistic.

Even if it had only been one win but with a couple of draws thrown in, things would have been a bit healthier and PNE would have been a few places higher up the table.

Simon Grayson’s track record tells me that with a bit of time, he will get North End going and have them pushing up the table.

Grayson is not the sort of manager to panic and he will work with the squad on the training pitch to get things right.

There have been other spells during his time in charge at Preston when the team have hit sticky patches and they have come out of those.

I’m still a bit puzzled by the fact they did not replace Joe Garner before the transfer window shut.

Maybe that is something which Grayson finds frustrating, I don’t know.

Fair enough, Garner did not score too many goals last season, but he was the main striker and his work-rate was great to have.

North End have brought in Aiden McGeady, who marked his debut against Barnsley with a fine goal.

McGeady has come from the Premier League, he is an international player, and hopefully there are more goals like that to come.

His creativity will be very important too – maybe that can get the strikers scoring more than they have been doing. I’m told Saturday’s defeat against Barnsley was Preston’s ninth Championship game at Deepdale without a win.

That statistic needs to end quickly because good home form can be the foundation of a good season.

North End have been very good away from home under Grayson though – last season they won more on their travels than at Deepdale in the league.

With each home game which goes by without a win, it will be talked more about by supporters and in the media.

It would be nice if they can get themselves going at home against Cardiff on Tuesday, that would give everyone a lift.

For any team, it can be hard playing at home when your form has taken a bit of a dip and you’re struggling for points. Some supporters will be a bit disgruntled and it can get through to the players.

I remember playing for Leeds at Elland Road, we drew 0-0 with Plymouth which got us into the play-offs.

Yet some of the Leeds fans were singing, ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’!

I always found that the Preston supporters stuck by the team during games and gave us tremendous backing.

If there was something to complain about, they would do it at the end and be justified in doing that.

I’m sure they will all get behind the North End team against Cardiff as they look for that elusive home win.

Over the weekend, much of football’s focus was turned on the Manchester derby.

At times, City looked streets ahead of United and they will dominate possession against most sides this season.

He probably won’t admit it, but Jose Mourinho picked the wrong team.

I’m not sure about all that playing from the back by City keeper Bravo – he is being used as an extra defender when the centre-backs split.

He is surely paid to catch the ball first and foremost and he didn’t inspire confidence.

Could you imagine Tepi Moilanen playing that way at Preston!