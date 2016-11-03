Exclusive Jermaine Beckford PNE column

First things first, was it my goal against Newcastle United last week or was it an own goal?

When I looked through the results in the papers, they had ‘Beckford, 90’ printed, so until someone tells me otherwise, I’m claiming it!

Over my career, I’ve had goals taken away me for the wrong reasons and I have had goals given to me for the wrong reasons.

The way I look at it is if I hadn’t gone to the near post, the ball wouldn’t have ended up in the back of the net.

They all count don’t they, even if others say otherwise?

I was just glad that as a team, we got ourselves on the scoresheet in a game which we were extremely unlucky not to get anything from.

I thought we deserved at least a point but sometimes not getting your rewards is part and parcel of the game.

We have taken plenty of positives from it and now we move on to the next one against Rotherham.

When we go to the New York Stadium, we will try to rectify the misfortune we had in the Newcastle match.

I’m not taking anything from Newcastle in what I say – they are a very good side and I would be surprised if they don’t get promoted.

It was just so frustrating to have given them such a good game and not got anything out of it.

Callum Robinson should have had a penalty and I should also have had one.

We were unlucky with those and we were not best pleased to say the least.

Before the Newcastle game, we had taken 10 points from a possible 12.

Those games had been against some of the top teams in the division and those who had spent a lot of money.

At the start of the run of matches at the beginning of October, we probably would have been happy coming away with half that number of points.

So coming away with a lot more is testament to both the players and management.

The staff have got their game-plans spot-on.

We played some massive clubs and made it hard for them – they knew that when playing us, they were in for a hard game.

Even if a team scores a goal or two, it is not the end of it because we don’t stop playing until the final whistle.

Look again at last week, we scored in the 90th minute and hit the post in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The Newcastle match was my first time on the pitch after a hamstring injury – I had been on the bench at their place in the cup game but didn’t get on.

Being out for two months was very frustrating but you have to take the rough with the smooth in football.

I was on course to be back sooner but I had a slight setback a few weeks ago.

With the games going as well as they were, there was no rush to get back sooner.

That gave me a bit more time and peace of mind to get 100% fit and ready to play again.

I still do a lot of stuff in the gym but it is great to be back outside with the lads, getting the boots on and kicking a ball.

It is so nice to be involved with the banter – it is one of the best feelings.

Touchwood, long may that continue.

It is unfortunate that I’ve been out again after missing a lot of last season too, but now I’m feeling good, strong, confident and positive.

I cannot wait for the next game to come, then the next one and the one after that – I want to try and help us continue to pick up points at home and out on the road too.

Saturday’s game is a good opportunity to get more points – and that is not taking anything away from Rotherham. For us to continue having a good season though, we have to pick up points at difficult places.

We have been preparing well all week in training.

Hopefully we can take that work on the training ground into the game and do justice to the shirt in front of a sell-out away crowd.

At this point, I would like to mention the management staff here.

They are organised and so well prepared, and they have the determination to push this club forward to where everyone wants to be.

The gaffer is very hands-on as a manager – not the sort just to stand back and watch – as are Glynn Snodin and Steve Thompson.

They have got their own ideas but bring those together for the good of the team.

That is good for us because there are no mixed messages.

You don’t have one person saying, ‘Come over here and do this’ while another tells you something different – that can happen at some places.

They have their discussions in meetings before training and agree on what they want us to do.

I was with the gaffer and Snods before at Leeds and they work really well for me.

They are down to earth, easy to approach and also get involved in some of the banter as well.