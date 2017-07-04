Ex-Norwich boss holds talks as PNE start manager search

Preston North End’s search for a new manager has gathered pace with Alex Neil interviewed at Deepdale yesterday.

Neil was photographed at Deepdale yesterday and that sent his odds tumbling to 1/8 on with the bookies to fill the Deepdale vacancy.

While the former Norwich boss is clearly strongly fancied for the job, North End sources insisted Neil being there was part of an ‘ongoing process’.

It could very well be that he lands the job and can boast guiding the Canaries to the Premier League on his CV.

But there might be others for Preston to interview, with current first-team coach Steve Thompson a consideration.

Thompson has been put in charge of overseeing training after being part of Simon Grayson’s coaching staff for two years.

It could be that North End still want to see people who are already in a job and it can take time to get permission to speak with them.

It is understood that there were a number of in-work managers on the list of more 30 applicants who expressed an interest in the job.

Neil, 36, had lengthy talks at Deepdale yesterday.

Being without a club made it easy for PNE to speak with the Scotsman first.

Neil left Norwich in March after more than two years in post at Carrow Road.

When appointed by the East Anglia club in January 2015, he was the second youngest manager in the Football League.

That season, Neil guided the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League, with them beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Their victory came the day after PNE beat Swindon 4-0 in the League One play-offs.

Norwich stayed in the top flight for one season, with them relegated in May 2016.

The Canaries were eighth in the Championship when Norwich dismissed him in March.

North End hope to have a new man in place this week and by speaking to Neil, have set the ball rolling.

As a player, he started out at Airdrie before making a move to Barnsley – he scored for the Tykes against Preston at Deepdale in November 2001.

Neil then joined Mansfield before heading back north of the border to play for Hamilton.

It was at Hamilton where he got his first job as a manager, guiding them to promotion to the Scottish top-flight in his first season in charge.

PNE returned to pre-season training last Thursday, the day Grayson left to join Sunderland,

They play their first friendly against Bamber Bridge on Friday night before heading to a six-day training camp in Ireland.