Draw a slight disappointment for Preston boss Grayson

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson felt his side might have got more out of their draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

They drew 2-2 with the Blues, twice taking the lead through Alex Baptiste and Daniel Johnson.

Baptiste put them ahead before Ryan Shotton headed the home side level.

Johnson’s free-kick, which took a slight deflection, saw North End regain the lead before the interval – that a sweet moment for the ex-Aston Villa man – but a second equaliser from substitute Che Adams earned Birmingham a point.

Either side of Adams’ goal, PNE came under plenty of pressure from the hosts.

Grayson said: “The result is tinged with a little bit of disappointment.

“We started the game well and controlled it for large parts.

“We got the goal and they equalised from a set piece which we knew they were going to be dangerous from.

“Then we got a quick goal to take us back in front and over the course of the game we had some real good opportunities.

“At 2-1 there was a 15 or 20 minute spell where we had good chances to make it 3-1 and I don’t think Birmingham would have come back from that.

“Once we missed them, Birmingham got a head of steam and we could sense an equaliser was possibly coming.

“After that we were still trying to win the game, take the game to them and still had some good chances.

“At the start of the day you’d have been happy with a point down there but given the really good, clear-cut chances we had at times, I’m a bit disappointed we’ve not won the game.

“It was a good game, entertaining, plenty of good chances and we played very well tonight.”

The draw was North End’s first of the season and the result kept them in 19th position having taken 10 points from 10 games.

They are back in action on Saturday when they host Aston Villa at Deepdale.