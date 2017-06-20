Dons eye PNE striker

Preston striker Stevie May is attracting Scottish interest now that he has recovered from a career-threatening knee injury.

Aberdeen have the frontman on their radar and are long-term admirers of his.

Is it unlikely that North End would sell at this stage, having just got May back to full fitness.

If he was not in the first-team frame once the season starts, there could be scope for a loan move to get games.

But May will get his chance like everyone else in pre-season to impress and claim a first-team shirt.

The 24-year-old joined PNE in a big-money move from Sheffield Wednesday in September 2015.

Within three months, he suffered an horrific injury to his right knee, tearing three ligaments in a game against Fulham.

May returned to first-team action in February this year, making three appearances as a substitute.

He started the final two games of the season, scoring against Rotherham.

Aberdeen’s interest in May dates back some time.

They were linked with him during his stay at Wednesday and were one of the clubs who showed an interest in taking him on loan in January.

North End were tempted to loan him out in order for May to build his match-fitness but chose to keep him around the squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Dons, who have kept hold of manager Derek McInnes amid interest from Sunderland, have maintained their interest since January.

May is one of six strikers currently on Preston’s books.

He has Jordan Hugill, Callum Robinson, Tom Barkhuizen, Eoin Doyle and new boy Sean Maguire for company.

Doyle is expected to move on this summer, with Wigan a likely destination.

Barkhuizen and Robinson are options to play out wide, so there is scope for May to challenge for a striker berth in the PNE side.

Maguire is not available to North End until late July when his move from Cork City comes into play.

He will have Europa League football under his belt by the time he arrives at Deepdale, Cork having been drawn to play Levadia Tallinn in the first qualifying round of the tournament.

If Cork get past Tallinn, they face either AEK Larnaca or Gibraltar outfit Lincoln FC in the next round.

Maguire has scored 18 goals for Cork in the League of Ireland this season.