DJ’s Turf record ended by Aguero

It might not have made the yellow bar on Sky Sports News or registered with Opta but Sergio Aguero snatched a statistic away from Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson at the weekend.

Aguero’s equaliser for Manchester City at Burnley on Saturday saw him become the first opposition player to score against the Clarets at the Jimmy McIlroy Stand end of Turf Moor since Johnson did so in PNE’s 2-0 win there nearly 12 months earlier.

It was a run of 20 competitive games in the Championship and Premier League, with the nine goals scored by visitors in between, coming in front of the Cricket Field Stand.

Johnson’s record had stood since December 5 last year.

He found the net in the 86th minute, sweeping home Joe Garner’s cross from eight yards after North End had broken on the counter-attack.

Earlier in the second half, Will Keane had fired PNE in front, getting the better of his twin brother Michael, to score his only league goal in Preston colours.

After that, Burnley let in only three goals at home as they went on to claim promotion, those three coming at the away end.

Had Sean Dyche’s side managed to shut out Aguero until after the interval on Saturday, DJ’s record would have carried over the year mark. Aguero (below) scored again in the second half to give City a 2-1 victory.

Since that wonderful, if very wet day in East Lancashire, Johnson’s scoring rate has slowed down.

The goal against Burnley was his seventh of last season, a campaign in which he finished as PNE’s top scorer.

DJ went on to find the net the following month in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich and then supplied the winner against Reading at the Madejski Stadium in April.

His one goal this season came in the 2-2 draw against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in September.

As for Preston’s other scorer against Burnley, Keane made five more appearances before cutting short his loan stay and returning to Manchester United.

But the front man made only two substitute appearances for United upon his return.

At the end of August, Keane joined Hull City in a £1.2m deal.

However, in his seventh game for the Tigers earlier this month, the 23-year-old suffered a serious knee ligament injury which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.