Ticket details for Preston North End’s two pre-season friendlies at Deepdale have been confirmed.

The Lilywhites host Premier League opposition in the form of Newcastle United and Burnley next month.

Grayson’s side face the Magpies on Saturday July 22, before meeting Burnley on Tuesday July 25.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under 11s.