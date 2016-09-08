Cunningham pens new PNE contract

Greg Cunningham has become the fourth Preston North End player to sign a new contract in recent days.

The left-back penned a three-year deal on Thursday afternoon, joining Daniel Johnson, Paul Huntington and Tom Clarke is agreeing fresh terms.

North End manager Simon Grayson revealed that talks were ongoing with Paul Gallagher and Bailey Wright over new deals.

Cunningham joined PNE on a free transfer from Bristol City in July 2015 and was the Lilywhites’ player of the year last season.

Grayson said: “We mentioned a few weeks ago that we were trying to secure the long-term futures of a few of the players.

“So far we have done that with four of the six players we are talking to.

“Greg was player of the year last season, he is a really honest lad who wants to do his best every time he goes out to play and train.

“He has done ever so well since he has been here and I’m delighted he has signed.”

Grayson thinks it is important that the core of the squad are kept together.

“People have to remember that the lads we have secured on longer-term contracts, have been mainstays in the team,” said Grayson.

“We think they still have got a lot to bring to the club and we want that stability – we want players who are committed to it.

“I speak to a lot of agents and there are a lot of mercenaries out there who just want to play for the money.

“We have players who care about this club and four of them have shown their commitment so far.

“We are also talking with Bailey Wright and Paul Gallagher, things are progressing well with those two.

“All these lads have more to offer and they also fit into our pay structure.”

Cunningham, Johnson and Clarke have signed three-year contracts, with Huntington signing a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.