Coyle pleased with Rovers’ good form

Blackburn make the short trip to Preston this weekend having found their form in recent games.

The Ewood Park outfit have taken seven points from the last nine on offer, a run which included a shock 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Newcastle at St James’ Park.

They also beat Brentford at home and drew with Huddersfield, Rovers boss Owen Coyle happy with the upturn in fortunes.

His side had to come from behind to take a point against Huddersfield, such battling qualities pleasing Coyle.

The Scotsman said: “We made a really slow start in the game, Huddersfield forced corner after corner and I was disappointed with the set-play that we conceded from.

“Huddersfield are a good side, they didn’t lead the league for three months by accident.

“But we picked ourselves up, we showed a very good spirit.

“ We didn’t pass and move well, we had little spells here and there, but what we did show in coming from behind was that spirit, energy and desire to do well for the football club.

“So it was a different type of performance from what we’ve had as of late. “I think it was a valuable point and one that was well earned.”

A player who North End will have to keep a close eye on at Deepdale is Sam Gallagher.

The young striker is on loan from Southampton and has caught the eye with seven goals in the Championship.

Gallagher’s form at Blackburn has contrasted sharply with what he produced during a half-season loan with MK Dons last year. There have been reports of Southampton possibly ending the loan in January in order to sell him – but that is news to Coyle.

“Sam is an outstanding young player who is getting better and better,” said the Rovers manager.

“Southampton recognise that he is a very good player but they wanted him to improve which is why they loaned him to us. “I would like to think that we have been able to help Sam on his journey and he loves being here.

“I don’t see faor one second why Southampton would be looking to sell Sam to anyone else and we obviously have the loan for the season.

“Southampton are delighted with how it’s going and I always said it was a win-win scenario because Sam gets a chance to play and show his quality, we get a very good young player, and Southampton, when he returns, get a better player back.

“When we took Sam, everyone has an opinion, and there were one or two people saying that he didn’t do well at MK Dons so why are Blackburn Rovers signing him?

“We signed him because I had seen him and I knew this kid could play.

“He had a difficult time at MK Dons for whatever reason but I certainly believe in him and I trust him.” Gallagher has enjoyed the recent good run. He said: “We are looking at every game as a chance to go and get three points.

“You can only have to look at Newcastle away.

“Near enough everyone was writing us off before the game but we turned up there and got the three points so if we can do it there we can do it anywhere.

“Game-time is the number one thing for me. To be getting plenty of game-time and some goals as well is perfect at the minute.”