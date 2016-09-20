Cherries No.2 has PNE in his sights

Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall says he welcomes the chance for the Cherries to put their heavy defeat to Manchester City behind them when PNE are in town for a League Cup tie tonight.

The Premier League side welcome Preston to Dean Court in the third round after a 4-0 defeat in the Premier League at the weekend.

PNE are still smarting themselves from a 5-0 thrashing against Brentford.

Tindall said: “Both teams are coming into the game off the back of a heavy defeat.

“We certainly see the cup competitions as a help, not a hindrance. We have a lot of good players available and it will be good to give them minutes.

“We see it as a trophy to win, we want to go as far as we can in the competition and that’s what we’re looking to do in a tough game tomorrow night.”

City manager Pep Guardiola described Bournemouth as “until now the best opposing team with the ball”, despite a one-sided win.

And Tindall added: “It was a disappointing result on our behalf. We weren’t at our best against probably one of the best teams in the world right now.

“Pep Guardiola’s comments were a nice compliment but we would rather have taken some points away from the game.

“In my opinion he’s the best manager in the world and they’re the team to beat, but the game is now at the back of our minds for the time being and we’re fully focused on Preston and progressing in the cup.”

Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere started his first game for the Cherries at the weekend and could be in the starting line-up to face Preston.

Boss Eddie Howe said it was “impossible” for Wilshere to have an impact against City.

Howe said: “It was difficult for Jack because we want to see him in the final third and he didn’t get there enough. It was impossible to see his best qualities, but the minutes will do him good and once he understands how we want to play, he will be an important player for us.

“You can’t blame one individual. As a team, we didn’t function and didn’t give our attacking players any scope to get into the game because we were penned in our half. It’s very difficult for creative players when that is the case.

“We said when we signed Jack we wanted to get him in the opposition’s half and see his creative ability. If you put him in City’s team you would obviously see a different performance from him.”