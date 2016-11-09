Callum happy to front up for PNE

Callum Robinson is enjoying the central role he has been given in some of Preston’s recent games.

When the Lilywhites have lined up in a 4-4-2 system, the former Aston Villa man has been the second striker with Jordan Hugill.

He scored his third goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Rotherham, meeting an Aiden McGeady cross with a thumping header.

In his three loan spells at PNE before joining full-time in July, Robinson mainly played in a wide attacking role.

The shift inside has seen him add another string to his bow.

“I play where I’m asked, where the gaffer thinks I can do a job,” said Robinson.

“I’ll play left, right or up front, I just want to help the team and do my best.

“In my youth-team days at Aston Villa, I was a striker but you have to get that respect to be a striker in the Championship.

“I have been used in and around the main striker a few times recently and that has been working for me. In that role I can drop in behind and have the licence to work in that space, while at the same time doing the defensive side of the game when we don’t have the ball.”

Robinson was pleased to find the net at the New York Stadium, the goal being overdue as his last one had come against Cardiff in September.

The 21-year-old said: “The goals are slowly coming and I could have got two or three on Saturday.

“It was nice to score with a header because it is not my strong point – I’m more of a dribbler.

“I’ll keep working hard in training, look to keep improving.

“The team are on a good run at the moment and hopefully we can keep that going.

“We’ve got the international break now which has come at a good time after an intense spell of games.

“It gives us the time to rest up and also to do some work on the training ground.”

Meanwhile, reports linking Preston with a move for Cork City striker Sean Maguire are wide of the mark.

Maguire, 22, scored Cork’s extra-time winner against Dundalk in the FAI Cup final on Sunday.

PNE had a representative at the game which led to speculation that Maguire was Deepdale bound.

But senior Preston sources say the former Accrington front man was not a player they were watching.