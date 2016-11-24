Burton trio back on Deepdale turf

Three players who have pulled on the Preston shirt will be making the trip to Deepdale with Burton this weekend.

John Mousinho, Stuart Beavon and Lee Williamson are likely to face North End in what is the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Mousinho and Beavon both had two-year spells with the Lilywhites between 2012 and 2014.

Williamson’s time here was longer ago and shorter – he played six games towards the end of the 2008/09 campaign when on loan from Watford.

The trio have since found their way to Burton, Beavon and Mousinho key figures in the Brewers’ back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Williamson joined them this summer on a Bosman, having left Blackburn.

Mousinho’s time at PNE did not live up to the billing it was given when he signed in May 2012.

He was part of Graham Westley’s revolution that summer, one of five players who moved from Stevenage.

Westley appointed him captain, a job which seemed to hang around his neck like an albatross.

Mousinho made 22 starts and 10 appearances as a sub for North End, scoring once.

He had loan spells with Gillingham and Stevenage before leaving at the end of his contract.

Beavon was a £250,000 signing from Wycombe who scored 12 goals in 60 games during his time at Deepdale.

North End boss Simon Grayson inherited Beavon and Mousinho when he took the job in February 2013.

“They were great lads to work with,” said Grayson.

“As a football club we moved on, when they left the club we wished them well.

“It is fantastic to see them get promotions under their belt and see playing regularly in the Championship.

“Hopefully they don’t play well against on Saturday but afterwards I will shake their hands and wish them well.”

Mousinho has returned to action recently after a month on the sidelines because of an injury.

He played in the centre of defence in last week’s 3-0 defeat against Reading at the Madejski Stadium, replacing Kyle McFadzean who started a four-match suspension.

“I am looking forward to Preston – being a former player always adds something extra,” said Mousinho.

“ A lot of the lads are still there, the manager is still there.

“I think they have done very well since the start of the season, they are a tough side to play against.

“We should try and emulate them.

“Preston have done excellently to come up and stay up and look like they’re looking to be contenders in the play-offs this season.”

Mousinho left Deepdale when North End were still in League One and dropped down to League Two to join Burton.

For his current side and former team to be meeting in English football’s second tier, is not something he takes for granted.

Said Mousinho: “You do forget how lucky you are to be a professional footballer.

“ I probably never thought I’d return to Preston as a Championship player.”

Burton travel up the M6 in 20th place, having four of their 17 games to date.

Goals have been slightly hard to come by of late, with the Brewers scoring just twice in the last six matches.

“The difference between League One and the Championship is the quality in strikers’ finishing, you get more punished in this league,” said Mousinho.

“Overall the play is obviously better, teams keep the ball very well.

“We conceded a few sloppy goals last Saturday and struggled to get back into it.”