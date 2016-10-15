Brighton v PNE

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson made three changes to the Lilywhites side for the clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Tommy Spurr, Chris Humphrey and Paul Huntington came into the starting XI, with Greg Cunningham, Aiden McGeady and Bailey Wright dropping out.

Spurr took the place of the suspended Cunningham at left wing-back, Humphrey taking over from McGeady on the right after the Republic of Ireland international suffered a hamstring strain in the latter stages of the victory over Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Huntington came in for Wright who had only rejoined the squad on Friday after being on international duty with Australia.

The formation was set to switch to a 3-5-2, with Huntington having Alex Baptiste and skipper Tom Clarke for company in the back three.

It was the same central midfield three of John Welsh, Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson which played against Aston Villa , with Callum Robinson pushing up front to partner Jordan Hugill.

Brighton: Stockdale, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Sidwell, Norwood, Murphy, Murray, Baldock. Subs: Goldson, Pocognoli, Ince, Stephens, Skalak, Manu, Maenpaa

PNE: Maxwell, Clarke, Huntington, Baptiste, Humphrey, Welsh, Pearson, Johnson, Spurr, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Wright, Browne, Pringle, Gallagher, Doyle, Makienok, Lindegaard

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)