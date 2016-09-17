Brentford v PNE

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson named an unchanged side for the Championship clash with Brentford at Griffin Park.

He stuck with the side which performed so well in beating Cardiff City 3-0 on Tuesday, with Grayson also naming the same bench of substitutes.

It meant another run together up front for Jordan Hugill and Eoin Doyle, supported by Aiden McGeady and Callum Robinson on the wings in a 4-4-2 formation.

Deadline-day signing Alex Baptiste continued his partnership with skipper Tom Clarke in the centre of defence.

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Dean, Egan, Bjelland, Woods, Yennaris, Kaikai, Macleod, Sawyers, Hogan. Subs: Saunders, McEachran, McCormack, Clarke, Vive, Barbet, Bonham.

PNE: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Clarke, Baptiste, Cunningham, McGeady, Browne, Gallagher, Robinson, Doyle, Hugill, Subs: Wright, Humphrey, Makienok, Johnson, Pringle, Welsh, Maxwell.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)