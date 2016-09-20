Bournemouth v PNE

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson rang the changes for Preston North End's League Cup third round visit to Bournemouth.

There were 10 changes to the side which lost 5-0 at Brentford last Saturday, with Grayson wanting to use his full squad as well as having one eye on Friday night's derby with Wigan.

Greg Cunningham was the only one of the starting XI from the weekend to make the team again, that partly because Tommy Spurr was ruled out through illness - Liam Grimshaw also missed out as he was ill.

It was the same theme in the Bournemouth team, with Eddie Howe making 11 changes to the side beaten 4-0 at Manchester City.

Included in the North End side was Ben Davies, the youngster making his first appearance since early last season.

Chris Maxwell made his second start in the Preston goalkeeper's jersey, with Ben Pearson also coming in for his second appearance of the campaign.

Bournemouth: Federici, Wilson, Mings, Ake, Smith, Fraser, Gosling, Cook, Gradel, Grabben, Afobe. Subs: Hyndman, Mousset, Jordan, Harfield, Buckley, O'Connell, Allsop.

PNE: Maxwell, Wright, Huntington, Davies, Humphrey, Welsh, Pearson, Pringle, Cunningham, Johnson, Makienok. Subs: Clarke, Browne, Doyle, Hugill, Smith, Robinson, Hudson.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)