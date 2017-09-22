Big match in focus: PNE v Millwall

MEET THE BOSS: Neil Harris

The 40-year-old former striker has a long association with Millwall, making 432 appearances for them as a player in two spells.

Having taken over as caretaker boss in March 2015 when Ian Holloway was sacked, Harris almost kept the Lions in the Championship. He was appointed full-time boss the following month and led them to the play-off final in 2016 where Millwall were beaten by Barnsley. In May they went one better, beating Bradford 1-0 in the final to clinch promotion.

MEET THE REF: Darren Bond

The Wigan-based referee is in charge of PNE’s Deepdale clash with Millwall. This is only the third time Mr Bond has been in the middle for a North End game – last season he officiated the home games against Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest. This will be his 11th assignment of the season, six of those being in the Championship. On Tuesday night, he took charge of Burnley’s League Cup clash with Leeds at Turf Moor which went to penalties.

THIS WEEK

63 years ago: This week in 1954, North End beat Arsenal 3-1 at Deepdale in front of a 35,812 crowd. Dennis Hatsell scored twice and Bobby Foster got the other.

54 years ago: On September 21, 1963, Preston won 4-2 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Alex Dawson and Alex Ashcroft both found the net twice.

42 years ago: PNE beat Southend United 2-0 at Roots Hall on September 22, 1976. Tony Morley and Gordon Coleman scored for Harry Catterick’s outfit

18 years ago: On September 21, 1999, Preston beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the League Cup at Deepdale, reversing a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. Graham Alexander netted and Alex Mathie scored twice.