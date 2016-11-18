Big match focus: PNE v Wolves

MEET THE BOSS: Paul Lambert

The Scotsman will manage Wolves for the first time at Deepdale having been appointed manager 13 days ago, succeeding Walter Zenga who was sacked after just three months in the job.

This is Lambert’s seventh managerial post – he was previously in charge at Blackburn, Aston Villa, Norwich, Colchester, Wycombe and Livingston.

The clubs he served as a player include Celtic, Dortmund and St Mirren.

MEET THE REF: James Linington

The Isle of Wight official will referee his first game at Deepdale when Preston take on Wolves on Saturday. Mr Linington has taken charge of North End four times, all of those games being away. The last one was January’s 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate. This is his 15th game this season, the majority of those in the Championship – he is a Select Group 2 official. Mr Linington has not refereed Wolves this campaign.

THIS WEEK

38 years ago: On November 18, 1978, North End beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. Alex Bruce scored the winner in South Yorkshire. It was the early part of a run in the old Second Division which saw them lose just one game in 20. They finished seventh that season.

32 years ago: Preston beat Bury 4-3 in the first round of the FA Cup on November 17, 1984. David Johnson scored twice, with Terry Gray and Willie Naughton on target. North End lost 4-1 to Telford United in the next round

22 years ago: On November 14, 1994, Preston beat local rivals Blackpool 1-0 at Deepdale in the first round of the FA Cup. It was a Monday night game televised live on Sky, with Mike Conroy heading the winner in the 14th minute. It proved an unhappy return to Deepdale for ex-PNE striker Tony Ellis.