Big match focus: PNE v Burton

MEET THE BOSS: Nigel Clough

The 50-year-old has come full circle in management.

He is nearly 12 months into his second coming at Burton, having previously managed the Brewers for more than 10 years between October 1998 and January 2009. Clough left them to join Derby and managed them for four years. After being sacked by the Rams in September 2013, he was back in a job within a month, taking charge of Sheffield United. He left them in May 2015.

MEET THE REF: Darren Bond

The Wigan referee will be in charge of North End’s clash with Burton Albion at Deepdale on Saturday. It is the first time that Mr Bond has refereed Preston in a competitive game. This is his fifth season on the Football League list and he was one of the Select Group 2 officials appointed in the summer. This season, Mr Bond has taken charge of 15 games – the majority in the Championship, showing 36 yellow cards and four reds.

THIS WEEK:

42 years ago: On November 23, 1974, Bobby Charlton’s North End were held to a 1-1 draw by Blyth Spartans in the first round of the FA Cup. Mel Holden netted for PNE. In the replay at Deepdale three days later, Preston won 5-1, Holden scoring a hat-trick and Mike Elwiss getting the other two goals.

31 years ago: A rare win in the re-election season saw Preston North End beat Colchester United 3-2 at Deepdale on November 23, 1985. A crowd of only 2,754 were there to see Ian Stevens, Terry Gray and John Thomas get the Lilywhites’ goals. It was a 2pm kick-off with the floodlights having been condemned.

23 years ago: Preston won 1-0 against Carlisle United at Brunton Park this week in November 1993. Tony Ellis headed North End’s late winner from a Mike Conroy cross.