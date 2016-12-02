Big match focus: Owls v PNE

MEET THE BOSS: Carlos Carvalhal

This is the Portuguese’s second season as head coach at Hillsborough, having been appointed on June 30, 2015.

Carvalhal guided the Owls to the Championship play-off final in May where they were beaten by Hull City.

Wednesday are the 16th club which 50-year-old Carvalhal has overseen, having coached in Portugal, Greece and Turkey. In his playing days as a centre-back, he served seven clubs in Portugal.

MEET THE REF: Scott Duncan

The Northumberland official will take charge of Preston’s visit to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. It is the second time Mr Duncan has taken charge of a North End game this season – he had the whistle for the 2-0 win over Oldham in the League Cup in August. This is his 16th game of the season – he has shown 50 yellow cards and two red. Mr Duncan refereed PNE twice last season, the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in April and the 3-1 win at Crewe in the League Cup.

THIS WEEK

40 years ago: On November 29, 1976, Preston recorded a 3-0 win at Anfield…against Crewe Alexandra. It was a second FA Cup replay at a neutral ground, the teams having drawn 1-1 at Gresty Road and 2-2 at Deepdale. Goals from David Sadler, Jimmy Brown and Mike Elwiss netted for PNE.

19 years ago: North End beat Fulham 3-1 at Deepdale on November 29, 1997. Lee Ashcroft was the hat-trick hero – it was the penultimate league win of Gary Peters’ time in charge.

17 years ago: This week in 1999, the Lilywhites beat Enfield 3-0 in an FA Cup replay played at St Albans’ ground. The first game at Deepdale had ended in a goalless draw, meaning a long trek south in midweek. Graham Alexander netted a penalty, with David Eyres and substitute Bjarki Gunnlaugsson scoring.