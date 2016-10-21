Big match focus: Norwich v PNE

MEET THE BOSS: Alex Neil

At the age of 35, the Scotsman is one of the youngest managers in the Football League.

Neil was appointed Norwich boss in January 2015, shortly after the Canaries were knocked out of the FA Cup by North End at Deepdale – a result which cost previous incumbent Neil Adams his job. Neil was recruited from Hamilton Academicals, a club he had joined as a player in 2005. He took over as their manager in 2013.

MEET THE REF: Steve Martin

The Staffordshire referee is in charge of Preston’s visit to Norwich this weekend. It is the second time Mr Martin has officiated a North End match this season, he was in the middle for the 3-0 win over Cardiff City last month. This will be his 13th assignment of the campaign, the previous 12 seeing him produce 33 yellow cards. Last season, he refereed Preston’s win over Watford at Deepdale in the League Cup .

THIS WEEK

37 years ago: On October 20, 1979, Preston beat Burnley 3-2 at Deepdale in the old Second Division. Ricky Thomson netted twice and Alex Bruce scored the other for PNE in the Lancashire derby, the win part of an eight-game unbeaten run.

30 years ago: North End won 3-1 against Stockport County at Edgeley Park on October 20, 1986. Steve Taylor scored his first goal in PNE colours and Oshor Williams bagged two. The victory came in the 1986/87 promotion campaign under the stewardship of John McGrath.

24 years ago: PNE beat Reading 2-0 at Deepdale this week in October 1992. Lee Ashcroft scored from the penalty spot and David Flitcroft found the net on his full debut after coming through the youth ranks. Sam Allardyce was in caretaker charge at the time.