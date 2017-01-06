BIG MATCH FOCUS: North End v Gunners

MEET THE BOSS: Arsene Wenger

The experienced Frenchman is now far and away the longest serving manager in England,

ynonymous with an attractive style of play during his time in England, there is increasing pressure on the 67-year-old to bring more silverware to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League as they look to make a sustained title challenge.

MEET THE REF: Robert Madely

The West Yorkshire official is in charge of North End’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal. Mr Madley last refereed PNE in their 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale in April 2015. Before that, he had taken charge of the 4-4 draw with Coventry in August 2013.

Mr Madley is a Premier League referee and has been the man with the whistle for 17 top-flight games this season, as well as the League Cup meeting between Leicester and Chelsea.

THIS WEEK...

31 years ago: Preston beat Port Vale in the snow at Vale Park on January 4, 1986, it being their first away win of the season at the 11th time of asking. Right-back Mark Jones scored the game’s only goal to the delight of the travelling fans who made the trip in wintry conditions. They won only two more away games that season, both in April.

18 years ago: On January 4, 1999, North End hosted Arsenal at Deepdale in the FA Cup third round. Kurt Nogan scored twice to put PNE into a 2-0 lead but the Gunners halved the deficit just before half-time. David Eyres was red-carded in the second half as the Gunners ran out 4-2 winners.

Two years ago: North End beat Norwich City 2-0 at Deepdale on January 3, 2015, in the third round of the FA Cup. Paul Gallagher scored both goals in the last 20 minutes of the contest.