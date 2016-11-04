Big match focus: Millers v PNE

MEET THE BOSS: Kenny Jackett

The 54-year-old was named Rotherham manager a fortnight ago, succeeding Alan Stubbs who was sacked after a poor run of results which dumped the Millers at the foot of the table.

Jackett had previously managed Wolves but was sacked just a week before the start of this season after new owners arrived at Molineux. His managerial career has also seen him take charge of Watford, Swansea and Millwall.

MEET THE REF: Andy Woolmer

The Northamptonshire official takes charge of his third PNE game this season, having been in the middle for the matches against Hartlepool and Birmingham. But this will be the first time he has refereed Rotherham in 2016/17. The formation of Select Group 2 list of referees in the Championship means some officials will become familiar faces this season. Mr Woolmer’s last assignment was Leeds’ League Cup win over Norwich on October 25.

THIS WEEK...

60 years ago: On November 3, 1956, the Lilywhites beat Sunderland 6-0 at Deepdale in front of a crowd of 26,021. Tommy Thompson scored a hat-trick, Tom Finney netted twice and Sammy Taylor got the other.

30 years ago: Preston beat Exeter City 2-1 at Deepdale on November 1, 1986. Oshor Williams and Andy McAteer netted the goals for John McGrath’s promotion-chasers,

21 years ago: On November 4, 1995, a hat-trick from Andy Saville helped North End beat Leyton Orient 4-0. It was Saville’s second treble in a fortnight. Simon Davey scored the other goal.

14 years ago: North End claimed derby bragging rights with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Deepdale on November 2, 2002. Ricardo Fuller scored twice and Paul McKenna hit the third goal, with Gareth Taylor replying.