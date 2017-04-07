Big match focus: Leeds United v PNE

MEET THE BOSS: Garry Monk

The 38-year-old was named Leeds head coach in June last year, succeeding Steve Evans whose final game in charge had come at Deepdale.

Monk is the mark of new-found stability at Elland Road, there having previously been a revolving door in the head coach’s office. Monk made his name in management as Swansea boss. He guided the Welsh side to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in May 2015 but was sacked seven months later. As a player, he made 226 appearances for the Swans.

MEET THE REF: Peter Bankes

The Merseyside referee is in charge of Preston’s clash with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. This is the second time he has officiated a PNE game this season, having been in the middle for October’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Deepdale. Last season, Mr Bankes refereed North End’s 1-0 win over Hull City. This will be his 36th game of the campaign, the last one being Villa’s 1-0 win over QPR on Tuesday night. He has issued 121 yellow cards and 10 red.

THIS WEEK...

59 years ago: On April 4, 1959, Preston beat Blackpool 2-1 at Bloomfield Road. Jim Baxter and Derek Mayers scored the goals. Three days later they completed the double over the Seasiders at Deepdale, Tommy Thompson and Sammy Taylor on target. In between was a goalless draw with Manchester United.

30 years ago: North End beat promotion rivals Northampton 1-0 at Deepdale on April 3, 1987, Gary Brazil scoring the winner. Four days later, John McGrath’s men won 2-0 against Rochdale at Spotland, Brazil and Peter Zelem on target.

24 years ago: On April 6, 1993, PNE drew 2-2 with Port Vale at Vale Park. Liam Watson and Tony Ellis scored. Gareth Ainsworth had to go in goal in the second half after an injury to keeper Simon Farnworth.