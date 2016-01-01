Search
BIG INTERVIEW: Ex-PNE star Graeme Atkinson

It is 22 years since Graeme Atkinson stepped through the Deepdale entrance door to start his association with Preston North End.

Danny Ward has netted eight goals for Rotherham this season

PNE facing far-from-merry Millers

Rotherham probably did not know whether to laugh or cry after bringing their losing run to an end at Ipswich last week.

Kenny Jackett is Rotherham's new boss

Big match focus: Millers v PNE

MEET THE BOSS: Kenny Jackett

The 54-year-old was named Rotherham manager a fortnight ago, succeeding Alan Stubbs who was sacked after a poor run of results which dumped the Millers at the foot of the table.

reston midfielder Ben Pringle is set to face his former club Rotherham

Battle of the mind at New York Stadium

Simon Grayson believes that Preston’s visit to Rotherham will be as much of a challenge mentally as it is physically.

Daniel Johnson (left) is congratulated on his goal at Birmingham

Johnson targets more of same from PNE at Rotherham

Daniel Johnson insists Rotherham will be treated the same as any of the Championship big boys.

With PNE physio Matt Jackson at Ipswich back in August

Exclusive Jermaine Beckford PNE column

First things first, was it my goal against Newcastle United last week or was it an own goal?

Youl Mawene scoring the winner at Millmoor

Memory match: Rotherham United v PNE

Preston fans who make the trip to the New York Stadium this weekend will still be able to see Rotherham’s old home Millmoor in the distance.

Marnick Vermijl almost scored a later equaliser on Saturday

Vermijl’s back on track

Marnick Vermijl is looking to make up for lost time after being sidelined by injury from the Preston team.

Simon Grayson is getting back in the saddle

PNE boss gets on his bike

Preston boss Simon Grayson is getting back in the saddle to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Tom Clarke

PNE more than a match for anyone, says skipper Clarke

Captain Tom Clarke believes Preston North End have shown they are more than a match for anyone in the Championship.

PNE midfielder Paul Gallagher in action against Newcastle DeAndre Yedlin

PNE’s Gally shortlisted for monthly award

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for October.

Liam Grimshaw will be in contention for a midfield slot against Rotherham

Central issue for PNE boss

Simon Grayson has some midfield selection issues to mull over ahead of Preston’s visit to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Ben Pearson is suspended for PNE's visit to Rotherham

Ben rues one-match ban

Ben Pearson’s eye-catching run in the Preston side will come to an end this weekend because of suspension.

Preston North End's Jermaine Beckford, Paul Gallagher and Simon Makienok remonstrate with referee Christopher Kavanagh after his failure to award a penalty

PNE boss draws positives from defeat

Simon Grayson drew so much heart from Preston North End’s controversial defeat to Championship leaders Newcastle at Deepdale.

Jermaine Beckford celebrates as Preston pull a goal back against Newcastle at Deepdale

Sean Gregan’s exclusive column

Two games against Newcastle in five days, two defeats but two totally different displays from Preston North End in the games.

Preston's Jermaine Beckford celebrates scoring against Newcastle

PNE 1, Newcastle 2: Dave Seddon’s big-match verdict

I doubt there are too many people with a ‘PR’ postcode who have a good word for referee Chris Kavanagh after events of the last few days.

Preston North End's Tom Clarke remonstrates with referee Christopher Kavanagh at the end of the match, watched on by Preston North End's Simon Makienok (centre)

Tom Clarke: PNE deserved Newcastle point

Captain Tom Clarke felt Preston North End were worthy of at least a point against Newcastle United.

Bailey Wright battles with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

PNE 1-2 Newcastle: Five things we learned

Reporter Adam Lord takes a closer look at PNE’s agonising defeat to leaders Newcastle at Deepdale on Saturday.

Football
PNE substitute Jermaine Beckford celebrates his goal against Newcastle

PNE boss angry that penalties were not given

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson felt his side were denied two clear-cut penalties during the defeat to Newcastle United at Deepdale.

