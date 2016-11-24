Ben on the mend for PNE

Preston hope to have Ben Pringle back in their squad this weekend after an asthma attack kept him out of the goalless draw with Wolves.

The midfielder was taken ill during the recent international break but has been eased back into training this week ahead of Saturday’s game against Burton Albion at Deepdale.

Pringle moving house could have been a trigger for the asthma attack, according to PNE boss Simon Grayson.

“That might have been one of the reasons behind it,” said Grayson.

“I’m no doctor, but with all the dust in the air from moving things around, I’ve been told that can cause an attack.

“Ben is back training now, which is good and we’ll manage him.

“He worked with the physios first on Monday, stepped things up on Tuesday and then was back with the first-team lads yesterday.

“He will train with us when we are back in tomorrow and we will see how he goes then.

“I will decide if it is the right time to put him back in the squad for Saturday if he feels fine.

“If we are in any doubt, he will get a week’s training next week and be available for the Sheffield Wednesday game.”

Before last weekend’s absence, 27-year-old Pringle had started the previous five games after forcing his way back into the side.

Having the summer signing from Fulham back against Burton would add to Grayson’s midfield options.

While he has Alan Browne available after serving a three-match suspension, Paul Gallagher is a doubt and John Welsh remains sidelined.

Gallagher limped off with a calf strain after an hour of the Wolves game and a torn calf muscle suffered last month will keep Welsh out for a little longer.

Said Grayson: “Gally is a bit of a doubt at the moment but he will be given every chance to be fit for Saturday.

“John Welsh is making good progress – he is probably going to be a week or two yet.

“The calf injury which he got at Brighton was quite a bad one, we knew that it would take a bit of time.

“Hopefully John will be back in early December, which would tie in nicely with the busy schedule of games in the build-up to and during Christmas.”

Jermaine Beckford’s thigh strain will be assessed over the next couple of days.

That was an injury which the striker suffered in training at the start of the second week of the international break.

Grayson said: “Jermaine’s injury is a little niggle which he got a week last Monday.

“We did a lot of work that day and he just felt it tighten up at the end of the session.

“Maybe it was a bit of overuse, in terms of the session we had just done.

“The fact he was not involved last week was more of a precaution to make sure that he is not out for a number of weeks rather than the short time he’s been out so far.

“We’ll have a look at him before the weekend.”