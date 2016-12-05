Beckford apologises after fracas

Preston North End striker Jermaine Beckford has taken to social media platform Instagram to apologise for his fight with team-mate Eoin Doyle during the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Beckford and Doyle were sent-off in the 90th minute of the game after pushing and shoving one another.

The pair clashed after Doyle played a pass to Marnick Vermijl, one which Beckford should have gone to him.

On his Instagram account jermainebecks83, Beckford posted: “Nobody’s perfect. Yesterday, I let my passion for the game overtake my awareness of my responsibility as a role modeal and a professional which I take very seriously.

“I sincerely apologise to the fans, particularly the younger fans, the manager and Preston North End which is such a fantastic club which I’m honoured to play for.

“Please accept my apologies.

“Focus on all the goals so far and all that I intend to score in the very near future.”