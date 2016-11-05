Away victory delights PNE boss

Simon Grayson described Preston North End's win over Rotherham United as a 'good professional performance'.

The Lilywhites won for the first time in four visits to the New York Stadium, goals from Jordan Hugill, Callum Robinson and Marnick Vermijl delivering a 3-1 victory.

Callum Robinson is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring PNE's second goal

Hugill and Robinson struck within five minutes of each other in the first half to put the visitors in command.

They had to ride some Millers pressure after Richard Wood pulled a goal back in the 71st minute.

But substitute Vermijl settled matters nine minutes from time after Daniel Johnson had run from the half-way line to set him up.

North End manager Grayson said: "We warned the players about Kenny Jackett being new to Rotherham and wanting to impose his ideas.

"We were professional and started the game well, we mixed things up - playing some good stuff, then battling and scrapping when we had to.

"During the first half we created some good chances and it was nice to have that two-cushion at half-time.

"In the second half we knew Rotherham would come at us, with a lot of set pieces into the box.

"We gave a bad goal away which gave them the impetus for a little while, for 10 minutes we had to stand firm.

"In that time we still looked a threat though, and we could have gone on to score more goals when we were breaking quickly.

"Overall it was a good professional performance."

Grayson was pleased with the creation and execution of the three goals.

He said: "For the first goal there was some good interplay to get the ball out wide, then good movement and a good finish from Jordan.

"The second goal came after great individual work from Aiden McGeady, he stood it up and Callum got there.

"Callum's heading has not been a great strength of his, we laugh and joke about it in training, but he stays out after the sessions have finished to improve.

"Sot it was nice to see that one go in.

"Marnick got the third goal and you know you are going to get both sides of the game from him, defensively and attacking-wise.

"He has got the legs and pace to get up there."