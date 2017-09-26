Alex Neil felt his Preston side were well worth their dramatic late win at Hull City.

Callum Robinson’s 88th-minute header from Daryl Horgan’s cross sealed the 2-1 victory and back-to-back away wins.

Tom Barkhuizen had opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time only for Jarrod Bowen to level things up early in the second period as PNE failed to deal with a free-kick.

An end-to-end second half followed with the Lilywhites getting over the line to move up to fourth in the Championship.

“I thought it was a great result,” said Neil.

“Coming here we knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“Hull needed the points as much as we wanted the points.

“But I thought over the piece we deserved to win the game.

“We took the lead deservedly so in the first half and at the start of the start of the second half the disappointment for us is we didn’t even get to five minutes and we conceded from a set play.

“That was frustrating but then I thought we responded.

“We made a few good opportunities and Allan McGregor made a couple of good saves.

“Then they had a spell where they hit the bar and put us under pressure and then I had a real decision to make about whether I burst the game open and went with aggressive substitutes or was happy with a point.

“I think working with this team and having as much faith in them as I have in them I made the decision to go for the game and to be fair they rewarded me with that decision by going on and winning the match with one sub scoring the goal and one sub creating the goal.”