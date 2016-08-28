PNE’s Wright misses out on Australia qualifiers through injury

Preston North End defender Bailey Wright will not be linking up with Australia due to a toe injury.

The 24-year-old was due to join up with the Socceroos for the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq, on September 1, and the United Arab Emirates, on September 6.

Wright played for PNE in their 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on Saturday but had missed the EFL Cup win over Oldham on Tuesday night.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said: “Bailey has a minor injury that he has been nursing and although he played for Preston (against Ipswich) we thought it better for him to stay in the UK.

“We have two tough matches in quick succession and will need everyone ready to go.”

Perth Glory defender Josh Risdon has been called up as a replacement.