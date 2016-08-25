PNE pair Johnson and Huntington sign new contracts

Preston North End pair Daniel Johnson and Paul Huntington have signed new contracts at Deepdale.

Midfield ace Johnson, last season’s top scorer, has signed a new three-year deal while defender Huntington has put pen to paper on a contract until the summer of 2018, with the option of another year.

Both had been due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Johnson, signed up until 2019, said: “I’ve been wanting this to get sorted for a long time now and it’s finally sorted.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me now and I can just concentrate on my football.

“It’s been a really good 18 months or so for me,

“I’ve really enjoyed every single minute so far and hopefully I can kick on now this season.”

Huntington, the 2014/15 player of the year, said: “I’m delighted.

“This is my fifth year here now and I’ve enjoyed each year that I’ve been here.

“I feel as though we’ve progressed as a club and as a group.

“I’m really pleased to have got it done and to concentrate on the football now.”

Huntington joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2012 and is closing in on 200 appearances for the club, whilst Johnson has made more than 70 starts since joining from Aston Villa in January 2015, scoring 17 goals along the way.