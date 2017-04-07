PNE in Numbers: Will McGeady’s influence be enough for play-off spot?

It’s that time of the year where pundits and fans alike pick their players of the year.

On the Preston North End front there are plenty of candidates with an impressive season still far from done.

Tom Clarke has been rock solid at the back, as has Greg Cunningham, while Ben Pearson has covered every blade of grass in the middle of the park.

Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson lead the way with 11 goals apiece but in terms of entertainment there is only one man who can be considered.

Aiden McGeady has put in several highlight reel displays, with Tuesday night’s penalty against Bristol City taking him to seven goals for the season.

There has been a shift from a more solid PNE to one that plays on the front foot this campaign and the Republic of Ireland great has been key in that.

After a couple of difficult seasons at Everton, the move to Deepdale has seen the rebirth of McGeady the entertainer.

The former Celtic and Spartak Moscow man has been given the Simon Grayson treatment.

As with so many other players cast aside by other clubs, the North End boss has put his arm around the 31-year-old and told him to play with freedom.

He has picked up eight man of the match awards in the pages of this newspaper and played some 2,342 minutes in total.

There have been seven bookings in 29 appearances too, proving he is a fierce competitor.

Two questions remain: Will his influence be enough for an unlikely play-off spot? Will he still be at Deepdale next season?

