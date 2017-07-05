PNE girls are national aces

Preston North End’s Under-12s girls team have enjoyed a season to remember.

They won four trophies, the latest being the Pitchero Aces Nationals tournament held in Nottingham.

Playing in the Under-13s age group, they reached the final and beat Glamorgan 3-1 with goals from Sarah Bolton (2) and Annie Hutchins.

The success at national level followed on from a fine season locally.

PNE won the West Lancs Girls Football League Under-12s, the WLGFL League Cup and the Challenge Cup.

In the Pitchero Aces, an invitation-only tournament, PNE topped their qualifying group.

They beat Derby 2-0 in the quarter finals and then won a penalty shoot-out against Coventry in the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw.

That pitched them with Glamorgan in the final.

The PNE squad were Caitlin Ward, Taylor Howarth, Annie Hutchins, Abbie Hamer, Sarah Bolton, Ellie Duffy, Leah Collins, Abbie Doyle, Kate McKenna, Niamh Rutherford, Cloe Warbrick and Aleesha Collins.

They are coached by Carl Jukes and Chris Brannigan.