PNE boss Grayson targets repeat performance

Simon Grayson wants a repeat performance from his side at Ipswich Town today.

The PNE boss saw his side break their Championship duck with a near perfect away display to win 2-0 at Queens Park Rangers seven days ago.

Now, the Lilywhites head to East Anglia with Grayson knowing his side will be in for a tough test against Mick McCarthy’s men, who despite having won just once in the league so far finished just outside the play-offs last term.

Grayson said: “It was good (the win at QPR).

“We were delighted with how we played with and without the ball.

“We made it very difficult for the opposition and did well with the ball ourselves.

“You go to Portman Road against a Mick McCarthy team and you know what you’re going to get.

“They’re very disciplined, organised, experienced team and it’s a difficult place to go.

“We’ve had some good results there recently and Mick will know looking at us in the last couple of games that we’ve performed like we can do.”

The game is the final one before the international break, PNE not returning to competitive action until the home game against Barnsley on September 10.

Grayson said: “We want to finish this run of games in a positive manner like every club does.

“If you suffer a heavy defeat you’re dwelling on it for a couple of weeks.

“We want to go there and build on the last two results.

“We’ve had good results, good performances, but we want to keep improving all the time.”

The trip to Portman Road brings an end to a gruelling start to the season, with North End having played seven games in 21 days to begin the campaign.

Grayson said: “It’s been a tough three weeks.

“It’s feels like three months never mind three weeks with the games that we’ve had.

“If we can get a positive result we’ll be ready to go into another difficult period in September.”