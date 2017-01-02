PNE boss Grayson pleased with professional win at Burton

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson felt his side put in a professional performance as they ran out 1-0 winners at Burton Albion.

Tom Clarke’s goal in first-half stoppage time was enough to settle a game that won’t live long in the memory.

“You know it’s going to be a tough game here,” said Grayson.

“They’ve got a really good record here and played well against the top teams.

“We only played Saturday and they played on Thursday so we knew we had to be at it to win the game.

“It was a professional performance.

“It wasn’t free-flowing football, the pitch was a bit lively at times, but it was professional both as a team and as individuals.

“There wasn’t much in the first half but we got the goal which gave us a basis to play from and when you look back over it all we should have had a couple more goals to make it a bit easier for ourselves.”

