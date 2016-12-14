PNE boss Grayson pleased with Forest point

Simon Grayson was largely pleased with another Championship point after Preston North End drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Simon Makienok’s goal had capped an impressive first-half for PNE but Forest hit back after the break with Chris Maxwell’s unlucky own goal meaning the game ended honours even.

“If you’d had offered us a point at the start of the game we’d have taken it because we expected Forest to have a reaction from the weekend (a 3-0 defeat to local rivals Derby),” said Grayson.

“But we knew if we got after them early on we could put them on the back foot and we did that.

“Ninety seconds in Callum Robinson had a good opportunity and from then on right to half-time we controlled the game really.

“We kept the ball well, created some good chances and the ‘keeper made some outstanding saves as well so overall I thought we were very good first half.

“You just want to have that extra goal to go in at 2-0.

“In the second half you knew there was going to be a reaction. They changed their system and had a go at us.

“It’s a bit frustrating we’ve not won the game but the way the second half went at times I’m delighted we’ve got another point.”