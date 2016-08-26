PNE boss Grayson expects more to sign new contracts

Simon Grayson expects more players to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Johnson and Paul Huntington after the pair signed extended contracts at Deepdale.

Both were in the final 12 months of their current deals with midfield ace Johnson signing a new three-year contract while defender Huntington has put pen to paper until the summer of 2018 with the option of another year.

Paul Huntington and Daniel Johnson.

PNE boss Grayson was delighted to tie down two of his key men as the hunt for new recruits continues with the transfer window set to close on Wednesday.

He said: “There’s negotiations with one or two others and we’re expecting a couple more to sign over the next three or four days.

“We said all along Joe’s money would help us to secure better contracts for the players in to the last year of their contracts.

“It’s vital that you keep players at your football club who can play a key part this year, next year and beyond.

“Hopefully as I said others will sign and hopefully they’ll be new ones coming in as well.”

Grayson believes there is more to come from last year’s top scorer Johnson while the Lilywhites manager praised Huntington, the 2014/15 player of the year, as a real stalwart at the heart of the defence.

Huntington joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2012 and is closing in on 200 appearances, whilst Johnson has made more than 70 starts since joining from Aston Villa in January 2015, scoring 17 goals.

Grayson said: “If you look at DJ he’s young, got a lot going for him in the future and he’s been good since he’s been here.

“We think we’ve got a really good player on our hands and he’s only going to improve.

“Attacking midfield players with an eye for goal are important so I’m pleased to have DJ.

“Hunts will never let you down and is very consistent.”

As for new arrivals work continues behind the scenes to bring in “two or three” new faces with Grayson urging fans to be patient and realistic.

He said: “You’ve got to remember the budget that we’re working within.

“Some of the names that get banded about are way out of our league.

“I know a lot of fans want to see David Nugent back at Deepdale but financially it isn’t going to happen and Middlesbrough want to keep good players around them for the Premiership.

“You’ve got to be realistic in your targets.

“We’re doing that and we’re in dialogue with players, agents and clubs.

“People have to be patient and hopefully by Wednesday we’ll get what we want.”

Tickets for PNE’s trip to Brentford on Saturday, September 17, went on sale yesterday.

The club have received an allocation of 1,000 for the game.

Seating is £28 for adults, £22 for over 65s, £20 for 18 to 24-year-olds and £6 for under 18s.

Terracing is £23 adults, £17 for seniors, £15 for 18 to 24-year-olds and £6 for under 18s.