PNE boss Grayson delighted with 'faultless' Cardiff win

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson felt his side put in a faultless display as they swept aside Cardiff at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Goals from Tom Clarke, Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill handed the Lilywhites a 3-0 victory and a first home league win since February.

It was a welcome win in more ways than one as North End also picked up just their second Championship victory of the season.

Grayson said: “I’m really pleased.

“You can’t fault anything that we’ve done tonight.

“Tonight continued how we played in the second half against Barnsley, we carried that forward.

“We spoke about it over the last couple of days and watched the game again a couple of times and we kept on telling them to believe that what we’re doing is the right thing.

“We proved that tonight. We wanted a fast start to get at them and have a tempo to our play and we saw that early on.

“We had two shots cleared off the line in the space of 20 seconds and we were positive.

“We passed it quickly, created a lot of chances and when we had to dig in we did because Cardiff have got some strong boys and some good delivery.

“We mixed the game up well, I thought we played really well with the ball but as a team we were excellent without it.”