Play-offs are possible for Fleetwood keeper Neal

Fleetwood keeper Chris Neal says consistency is key if Town are to climb League One.

Town travel to Neal’s old club Port Vale today, with goal difference alone separating the clubs.

The 31-year-old, who spent four years at Vale Park, said: “I think we started really well and then fell back a bit with three defeats.

“It has kind of been up and down. We have had team meetings to try to find ways of staying consistent, and if we can do that I think we have shown we can match most teams in the league and have nothing to fear.

“Everyone can beat everyone, so it is about getting that consistency through the season.”

The experienced number one believes League One is more open than in recent seasons and he sees no reason why Town cannot make a run for the play-offs.

He said: “I think this season it has been even more competitive.

“In previous seasons a couple of teams have blown everyone away. But this year there are a lot of teams that can get into the automatic promotion places or the play-offs, teams that are down towards the bottom at the minute.

“They will still be looking upwards rather than downwards. If you lose a game you might drop a couple of places, but if you win and get on a good run you can get up the table pretty quickly.

“Rochdale have gone from the bottom almost to the play-offs, so it can be done. We are just looking for consistency.”

Asked if the play-offs were a realistic target, Neal added: “I don’t see any reason why we can’t say that. Christmas is important, then if we are still around where we are it will be a push to the end of the season.”