Old Trafford camp isn’t United?

Tuesday’s football news from the papers and web

The Times: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has apparently surprised his players with his approach and training ground methods.

The Sun: Mourinho has told Wayne Rooney he must leave Old Trafford if he wants regular first-team football.

Daily Mail: United are also monitoring Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, who is a £35m target for Chelsea.

The Sun: Across Manchester, City boss Pep Guardiola is lining up a £20m move for Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat.

Daily Telegraph: West Brom are set to make a £4m move for Leeds’ Charlie Taylor in January.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United are preparing a £1.5m bid for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo.