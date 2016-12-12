Struggling Linnets dismiss Powell

Burscough are looking for a new manager after sacking Dave Powell.

The former Prescot Cables boss was only appointed by the Linnets in July after replacing previous boss Mark Beesley.

After reaching the NPL First Division North play-off final last season under Beesley, hopes were high that Powell would be the man to finally lead the club back to the Premier Division this term.

Unfortunately, Powell has endured a nightmare tenure at Victoria Park and the Linnets find themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

They have won just two league games all season, accumulating 11 points from 21 games and are nine points from safety.

On Saturday, the Linnets were narrowly beaten 1-0 at home by Ossett Town.

A club statement announced Powell’s departure and stated that coaches Keith McCann and Simon Hardman were set to take over on a caretaker basis as director of football Dave Sutton looks to make a permanent appointment.

A spokesman said: “On behalf of the club’s owners, directors and committee, we would like to put on record our thanks to Dave for his efforts and commitments shown to Burscough Football Club and wish him every success for the future.”