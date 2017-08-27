South Shields 1, Bamber Bridge 0

Bamber Bridge’s 100% record in the NPL First Division North was brought to an end on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 away win at South Shields.

The two sides went into the match having won their opening two league games and it was the North East outfit who made it three wins the spin to go clear at the top of the table.

South Shields were billed as one of the title favourites ahead of the season and it was always going to be difficult for Brig.

But Neil Reynolds’ men put in a performance which will give them confidence that they can challenge at the top this year.

After a bright opening start by the visitors they survived a scare when goalkeeper Lloyd Rigby saved superbly from the penalty spot.

However, they went behind five minutes before the interval courtesy of a Robert Briggs free-kick.

After the break Brig put their hosts under some severe pressure, but they were unable to find the equaliser.

Elsewhere, Kendal Town defeated radcliffe Borough 3-1, but Clitheroe were thrashed by Scarborough 4-0 at Shawbridge.

In the Premier Division, Lancaster City drew 1-1 at Hednesford, while Burscough drew 0-0 with Darwen in the NWC Premier Division.