Non-league round-up

A Jamie Milligan penalty secured Bamber Bridge a point in their match against Brighouse Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

James Pollard had given the visitors an early lead in the sixth minute and it was a lead they held until Milligan’s intervention in the 68th minute.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City missed the chance to go five points clear at the top as they were held at lowly Goole.

Jordan Connerton looked to have given the Dolly Blues all three points when he converted from the spot in the 67rth minute.

However, they were unable to hold on as Billy Sway equalised eight minutes later.

Kendal were held at home to Trafford despite Danny Forbes goal while Anthony Shinks’ second-minute goal was enough for Burscough to collect all three points at home to Scarborough.

Charlie Russell and George West earned Clitheroe a 2-1 win over Hyde United.

AFC Fylde continued their National League North title charge with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over FC United of Manchester in front of another bumper crowd at Mill Farm.

Brendon Daniels and Dan Bradley gave the Coasters a two-goal lead at the break and whilst Harry Winter threatened to make it a nervy finale, substitute Matty Hughes put the hosts out of sight with his first goal of the season.

The Coasters are now an enviable nine points clear at the top of the National League North following Kidderminster Harriers’ defeat at Salford.

Southport were beaten by a strong Aldershot side, who should have won more handsomely than the final 2-1 scoreline.

Were it not for the magnificence of Magnus Norman in the Southport goal, the game could have been over by half-time.

The keeper made superb saves from Straker, Mensah and Fenelon before Fenelon finally put a swerving shot into the top corner a minute before the interval. A deflected shot from Gallagher made it 2-0 in the 70th minute and although Andrai Jones scored a consolation goal well into injury time, it came too late for a fightback.