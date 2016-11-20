Non-league round-up

AFC Fylde were on cloud nine after a resounding 9-2 victory over Boston United at Mill Farm.

The Coasters’ sensational display helped maintain their four-point lead at the top of the National League North.

Talisman Danny Rowe grabbed four to bring his personal tally to 28 for the season.

And strikes from Brendon Daniels (2), Andy Bond, James Hardy and Josh Langley secured a convincing victory in wintry conditions.

Boston actually took the lead. After just 10 minutes Jay Rollins latched on to a long ball up the pitch and rifled a crisp strike past Rhys Taylor.

Their lead did not last long though and just five minutes after the opener, the Coasters were level. Hardy broke down the right and squared for Daniels, who took a touch before placing the ball past Dion-Curtis Henry in the Boston goal.

After that it was a stroll for the Coasters and they were 6-1 ahead at the break before Jay Rollins pulled one back for Boston.

But three more goals completed the rout for Fylde.

The weather was the winner in the NPL First Division North, where Bamber Bridge’s home game against Glossop North End was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The same happened to Lancaster City’s date at Colne, and Kendal Town’s trip to Brighouse Town.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe were 2-0 home winners against Goole AFC with Danny Brady and Brad Carroll on target.

But Burscough went down 3-0 at home to Colwyn Bay

Southport’s unbeaten run of five games in the league came to an end at Meadow Park when they were beaten by Boreham Wood who climbed into the top eight of the National League.

Kenny Rogers scored the first on the half-hour after the visitors had dominated play until then.

And when Jamie Lucas added a second in the 77th minute, it was game over.

New signing for The Sandgrounders, Ben McKenna from Bradford, came on the second half and put in a couple of good crosses and had a shot tipped over by the keeper in the final moments.

The defeat meant Southport slipped one place to 19th in the National League table behind Torquay, who got a last minute equaliser against Wrexham.