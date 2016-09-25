Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Hyde United after taking a two-goal lead early in their NPL First Division North encounter.

Sam Livesey gave Brig a fourth-minute lead to put Neil Crowe’s side in the box seat. They doubled their advantage in the 12th minute when Michael Potts netted.

But five minutes later, Hyde were back in the game with a Matthew Dempsey strike.

It looked like Brig would hold on but in the 89th minute they suffered heartbreak when Andrew Pearson got the equaliser.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe lost 3-2 at Colwyn Bay after also throwing a way a two-goal lead.

Bradley Carroll (47) and Alexander Newby (53) netted for the visitors but Bay hit back with goals from Scott Bakkor (57), Chris Gahgan (69) and Gary Burnett (79).

Lancaster won 1-0 at Ossett Albion with Jordan Connerton (70) on target.

But Burscough lost 5-0 at home to Farsley Celtic, while Kendal Town drew 2-2 at home to Glossop North End.

AFC Fylde’s record signing Dan Bradley netted on his debut as the Coasters came from behind to see off Gainsborough Trinity 3-1 to stay top of the National League North.

Fylde maintained their unbeaten start to the season and remain top of the National League North table despite falling behind to Jordan Thewliss’ first half strike.

Quick-fire goals from Danny Rowe and James Hardy after the break turned the game on its head and Bradley put the icing on the cake with a neat finish late on.

Southport gained their second National League win of the season, their first away from home, and the first clean sheet with a goal scored in first-half injury time by Liam Nolan at North Ferriby United.

North Ferriby stepped up a pace in the second half and Callum Howe did well to deny Reece Thompson a goal.

New centre-forward Frank Mulhern, signed on a 3-month loan from Leeds United, came on for James Gray in the 70th minute and he created a great chance for Jamie Allen, who shot wastefully over the bar.

With seconds to go, Mark O’Brien prevented a certain goal for the hosts.