Non-league footballer’s death leaves local clubs shocked and saddened

Local non-league clubs have expressed their deepest sympathies after a player collapsed during a cup game last night and later died.

Defender Daniel Wilkinson was playing for NPL First Division South outfit Shaw Lane FC when it is believed he suffered a suspected heart attack on the pitch.

The 26-year-old was treated by medics for more than 30 minutes before he was rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital, in Halifax.

The club later announced in a statement on their Facebook page that Wilkinson had passed away.

Chairman Craig Wood said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

“The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night. There are no more words at this time.”

Wilkinson started his career with Hull City before moving into non-league.

Barnsley-based Shaw Lane were up against Brighouse in a Doodson Sport Trophy preliminary round tie when the the tragedy happened.

The news of Wilkinson’s death has shocked the non-league world.

A tweet from Bamber Bridge said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dan Wilkinson and all at Shaw Lane.”

Lancaster City also expressed their condolences: “Such tragic news. Our thoughts go out to his family and everyone at Shaw Lane AFC. RIP Daniel.”

And a tweet from Clitheroe FC read: “Very sad. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone at Shaw Lane Aquaforce.”