Magpies on their travels, Brig in Trophy

Boss Matt Jansen admits there are a few knocks and bruises being nursed in the Chorley dressing room at the moment.

The Magpies face Alfreton Town away tomorrow, after a challenging few days for the squad both physically and mentally.

A physical battle on Saturday against Stockport County ended in Chorley losing their unbeaten home record this season in a 1-0 defeat.

And just 48 hours later, the Magpies were back out on the pitch – drawing 1-1 with Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium on Monday night.

Jansen revealed there were a few weary bodies at the final whistle against Curzon and Jansen admitted it was a tough ask for his men to play twice in three days.

“We battled (on Monday night),” said Jansen. “It is difficult – 48 hours after a tough game against Stockport.

“We put everything in to that game and then you have to go again. We had a couple of injuries and knocks, but we had to pick ourselves up 48 hours later.

“We are not a full-time club – it’s even difficult for a full-time club.

“They complain if they are having to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“It was difficult for the lads, but we battled and got a good point away from home.”

Jansen admitted there are a few doubts over a number of his men for this weekend’s trip to Derbyshire.

Captain Andrew Teague has missed the past couple of game after suffering a badly bruised toe, while defender Will Beesley and goalkeeper Sam Ashton both suffered knocks on Monday night.

“Teague has got a bone bruise in his big toe and his second toe were black and blue,” said Jansen

“He’s strapped it up and he was alright running, but then when he put his boot on it was a problem for him, and striking a ball was a problem so we had to change personnel (before Stockport) which wasn’t great preparation.”

Meanwhile, Bamber Bridge will look to avert a mini-slump in form when they hostTrafford in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophyat the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

After winning three on the spin, Brig were surprisingly beaten by the convincing scoreline of 4-1 by neighbours Clitheroe on Saturday in the NPL First Division North.

That disappointing loss was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat at Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday.

It means Neil Crowe’s men have dropped to third in the table, but only three points behind leaders Brighouse albeit having played two games more.

Brig will feel confident of progressing tomorrow, they defeated Trafford 3-0 in the league less than two weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Kendal Town travel to Skelmersdale U nited

In the First Division North, Clitheroe and Burscough are away to Scarborough Athletic and Tadcaster Albion respectively tomorrow.

In the National League, Southport can move out of the National League if they get a win at Torquay United.