Magpies look for a three-point Gain

Chorley’s squad will continue to be stretched to the limit over the coming weeks as they contend with a rising casualty list.

Boss Matt Jansen already knew that he would be without regular goalkeeper Sam Ashton for the rest of the season after he ruptured his cruciate ligament last month.

That was compounded by news that defender Keiran Charnock is likely to be out until Christmas after fracturing his eye socket against Alfreton Town a week last Saturday.

Influential captain Andrew Teague has also been missing over the past few weeks with a toe injury, but he was hoping to return for this weekend’s trip to Gainsborough Trinity.

However, the former Macclesfield Town and Lancaster City defender was examined by a specialist this week who diagnosed a broken toe. On top of that, striker Sefton Gonzalez appears to be a few weeks away from full fitness as he recovers from a stomach strain.

The injury situation contributed to a three-match winless run, although that has been rectified this week by wins over Nuneaton (1-0) in the league and Squires Gate (2-1) in the LFA Trophy on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say we had a sticky spell, we’ve just had few problems in terms of injuries,” said Jansen.

“There was only one defeat in those three games, so it was okay. We have come back well with wins over Nuneaton and Squires Gate.

“So we have had quite a troublesome time with injuries.

“Teaguey went to see a specialist to get an injection so that he would be fit for this Saturday’s game, but he’s fractured his toe so is looking at six to eight weeks out.

“I am not 100% sure how long Sefton will be out for. It’s a stomach muscle strain.

“We will assess him, but I think he’s a couple of weeks off.”

The Magpies head to Gainsborough tomorrow with revenge firmly in their minds after losing at The Northolme last season courtesy of a heartbreaking injury-time winner.

“Up at their place last season, we lost 2-1 at the death, so we will be looking to turn that around tomorrow,” said Jansen.

Loan signings – goalkeeper Shaun Rowley and defender Dan Cowan – are expected to feature this weekend.

In the National League, Southport host Maidstone. United.