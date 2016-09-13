Magpies face Ammies

Chorley face arguably their biggest game of the season so far when Salford City arrive at Victory Park this evening.

A big crowd is expected for the visit of the Ammies, who have attracted significant media attention in recent seasons, especially after being bought by Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92.

Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt own the club alongside Malaysian millionaire businessman Peter Lim.

They have secured consecutive promotions over the past two seasons under managerial duo Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

And they are gunning for more success this season. They currently lie in second position in the table – although they went down to their first defeat of the season on Saturday at Kidderminster Harriers.

“It’s another difficult game for us,” said Jansen, who watched his team draw 1-1 at Brackley Town at the weekend. “They are flying high and spending a lot of money – money that we don’t quite have. It’s going to be a difficult game.”

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde will be aiming to maintain their fine start to the season when they travel to Edgeley Park this evening to take on Stockport County.

The Coasters lead the way at the top of the National League North after an unbeaten start to the season which has seen them collect seven wins from their opening 10 games.

Their latest victory arrived on Saturday courtesy of a 3-2 victory over FC United of Manchester, with ace striker Danny Rowe notching his 15th and 16th goals of the season.

County currently lie in a mid-table position, but they will be looking to put one over on Fylde boss Dave Challinor, who used to play for the Hatters in the 1990s when they were a Football League club.

Southport will be aiming to pull themselves out of the National League’s relegation zone when they host Barrow.

The Sandgrounders lie second from bottom after a poor start to the season.

They have picked up just one win and five points from the opening nine games of the season, although they did pick up a battling 1-1 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Kendal Town are in action in the Doodson League Cup tonight. They are away to Prescot Cables in the preliminary round.

Burscough are also on cup duty this evening. They face Litherland REMYCA in the first round of the Liverpool County FA Senior Cup.