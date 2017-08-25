Magpies’ challenge with leaders up next

Frustrated Chorley boss Matt Jansen says his men need to get back to basics as they bid to rebound from back-to-back defeats.

The Magpies lost 2-0 at Boston United on Saturday meaning they sit 17th in the early National League North table ahead of hosting leaders Brackley Town at Victory Park on Saturday.

Jansen wants his men to knuckle down and remember what got them to last season’s play-off final.

He said: “I think maybe we’ve been taking things for granted a little too much, maybe thinking we will walk over teams this season, and it is not like that.

“It wasn’t like that at the start of last season, we pride ourselves on our team and our dressing room.

“We know we have got ability in there, but ability is not good enough if you are not a team together, working professionally, working hard and getting results.

“That breeds belief and positivity. Obviously it is lacking, the lads are disappointed, but we have to get back to basics and get back to what we are good at.

“That is being a united, strong team which sticks together and fights for everything they can possibly fight for with and a never-say-die attitude and that for me was not quite there on Saturday.”

Brackley have won all five of their opening games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two.

Jansen said: “The league is stronger again.

“Maybe teams have strengthened more so than we have been able to financially.

“Having said that, we gained four points from the exact same fixtures that we have played last season and this season we’ve got four so far.”