Magpies boss bears no grudges

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has dismissed suggestions that there will be tensions in the air when Stockport County arrive at Victory Park tomorrow.

The two clubs clashed off the pitch after the Hatters signed defenders Mark Ross and Courtney Meppen-Walter at the end of last season.

Ross had been an integral member of Chorley’s rise up the football pyramid from NPL First Division North to the National League North after signing for previous boss Garry Flitcroft in 2010.

Former Manchester City youth star Meppen-Walter joined the Magpies last season and impressed with a string of fine performances.

However, the pair were taken to Edgeley Park by County manager Jim Gannon – a move which infuriated Jansen at the time.

It is likely that both Ross and Meppen-Walter will be lining up for visitors this weekend, but Jansen revealed he has no ill-feeling towards the duo.

“Mark Ross and Courtney Meppen Walter are coming back with Stockport and I hope they both get a good reception off the fans,” said Jansen.

“I’ve got no qualms with either player.”

While wishing the pair well, Jansen is hoping it will be a unhappy return for them as his team look to continue their unbeaten home record.

The Magpies have won six and drawn two in front of their own fans this campaign and Jansen has challenged his men to keep the run going for as long as possible

“I want to be unbeaten at home all season and give the fans a good show,” said Jansen.

“We have got a good record at home so far this season. We have not been beaten and hopefully we can carry that on against Stockport.”

One of the main reasons behind Chorley’s successful start this season – they are currently in third spot in the table – is their fine form at the back.

They have conceded just nine goals in 14 league games so far, but Jansen admitted he would like to see his strikers hit a richer vein of form in front of goal,

Out of all the teams currently in the top eight, they have scored the fewest goals and that is something Jansen would like to address.

Last weekend, they comfortably swept aside bottom side Bradford Park Avenue 3-0, but the Magpies manager felt the margin of victory should have been greater.

“Our defence is the best in the division,” said Jansen.

“My old manager at Bolton Wanderers Sam Allardyce always said start with clean sheets and work up from there, the rest will come.

“So I have taken that approach on board. We are playing now a formation with three at the back with wing-backs which can be defensive or positive.

“We could have won by more at Bradford Park Avenue.

“I feel there are more goals in us and they will come.

“I was always told as a striker that if you are getting chances then the goals will come, it is when you are not getting the chances that you need to worry. But we are creating chances.”

Chorley should carry more of a goal threat this weekend as striker Marcus Carver is available after serving a three-match suspension.

The former Accrington Stanley man, who has bagged four goals, was red-carded in the 0-0 draw at AFC Telford United last month.